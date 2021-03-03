Hxro Tops One Day Trading Volume of $919,890.00 (HXRO)

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Hxro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hxro has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Hxro has a total market cap of $75.32 million and $919,890.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hxro alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00059349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.48 or 0.00777845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00027515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00061759 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00029986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00044943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Hxro Profile

Hxro (HXRO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,693,272 coins. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io . The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Hxro Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hxro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hxro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.