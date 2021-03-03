Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Trading Down 6.8%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s share price was down 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.02. Approximately 3,516,113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 8,545,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HYLN shares. Barclays started coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,222,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,620,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,240,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,653,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,944,000. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyliion Company Profile (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cedar Park, Texas.

