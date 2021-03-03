HyperDAO Market Cap Hits $3.48 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One HyperDAO token can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and $14,595.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.27 or 0.00478689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00073360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00078474 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00082450 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.96 or 0.00499641 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00054117 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,749,299 tokens. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

