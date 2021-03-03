Hyve Tops One Day Trading Volume of $508,749.00 (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Hyve has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $508,749.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hyve has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hyve token can currently be purchased for about $0.0540 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hyve alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.45 or 0.00482854 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00074667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00079467 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00083701 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00054261 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $244.51 or 0.00486964 BTC.

Hyve Token Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,620,822 tokens. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works

Hyve Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.