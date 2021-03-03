I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on I-Mab in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

IMAB opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.27. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $65.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAB. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,882,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in I-Mab by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 826,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,551,000. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

