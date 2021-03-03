I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.33% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on I-Mab in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.
IMAB opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.27. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $65.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.04.
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.
