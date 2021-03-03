I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.22% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on IMAB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.
NASDAQ IMAB traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $58.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $65.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average is $43.27.
About I-Mab
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.
