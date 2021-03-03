I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IMAB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

NASDAQ IMAB traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $58.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $65.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average is $43.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,144,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 27,483 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

