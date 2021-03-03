IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Down 5.2%

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) shares fell 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $236.39 and last traded at $238.54. 602,090 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 676,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.55.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IAC. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.63.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.04.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.45 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 66.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 244,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,317,000 after buying an additional 148,930 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after buying an additional 27,366 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.