Ian P. McHoul Acquires 5,000 Shares of The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) Stock

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) insider Ian P. McHoul acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 997 ($13.03) per share, for a total transaction of £49,850 ($65,129.34).

Shares of LON:VTC traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 997.90 ($13.04). 80,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,271. The Vitec Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 485.98 ($6.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,020 ($13.33). The company has a market cap of £456.78 million and a PE ratio of -86.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 980.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 833.39.

Get The Vitec Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Vitec Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.06%.

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for The Vitec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Vitec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.