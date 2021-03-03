Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Iberdrola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Shares of IBDRY traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.26. 74,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,434. The company has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.97 and its 200-day moving average is $53.02. Iberdrola has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and distribution of gas.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.