Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDRY remained flat at $$50.04 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 65,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.18 and a 200 day moving average of $53.03. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $61.52.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and distribution of gas.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.