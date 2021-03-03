iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Shares Down 8.1%

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) dropped 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 7,966,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 19,504,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

IBIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of iBio in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $3.10) on shares of iBio in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 16.84, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). iBio had a negative net margin of 1,005.62% and a negative return on equity of 55.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iBio by 591.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in iBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in iBio by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iBio by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 31,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 8.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

