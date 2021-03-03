iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Shares of iCAD stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,537. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $467.91 million, a PE ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. iCAD has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $19.38.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 18,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $210,541.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 172,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 151,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,665 shares of company stock valued at $650,541. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 621.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCAD during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in iCAD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iCAD by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

