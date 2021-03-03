Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Short Interest Update

Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the January 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 43.0 days.

CDMGF remained flat at $$72.64 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.13. Icade has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $83.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Icade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Icade in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Icade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Icade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Icade has an average rating of “Hold”.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

