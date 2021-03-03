ICHI (ICHI) Market Cap Reaches $16.73 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last week, ICHI has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One ICHI coin can now be bought for approximately $6.68 or 0.00012981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a market capitalization of $16.73 million and $202,391.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.52 or 0.00476788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00073805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00078627 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00083337 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00055079 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.74 or 0.00492755 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,503,429 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

