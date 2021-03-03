iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Stock Price Down 11.5%

Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) dropped 11.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.16 and last traded at $14.27. Approximately 802,199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,353,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.
A number of research analysts recently commented on ICLK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. iClick Interactive Asia Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -47.57 and a beta of 0.73.
About iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK)
iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.
