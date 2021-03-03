ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) PT Raised to $208.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $179.00 to $208.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ICLR. UBS Group raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist raised shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.17.

ICON Public stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.41. 2,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,389. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.62. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $223.62.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $760.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.16 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. ICON Public’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in ICON Public by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in ICON Public by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ICON Public by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in ICON Public by 519.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ICON Public by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

