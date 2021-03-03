Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.23

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.23 and traded as high as $2.25. Iconix Brand Group shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 204,230 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $24.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23.

Iconix Brand Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICON)

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Iconix Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconix Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.