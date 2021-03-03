ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director Sells $310,500.00 in Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $204.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16 and a beta of 0.72. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.01 and a twelve month high of $236.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICUI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in ICU Medical by 3.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in ICU Medical by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in ICU Medical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ICU Medical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in ICU Medical by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

