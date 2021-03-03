IDEX Reaches Market Cap of $37.97 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. In the last week, IDEX has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a market capitalization of $37.97 million and $1.94 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0660 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00058939 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $388.91 or 0.00778924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00027694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00032534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00061775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00046953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,734,854 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . The official website for IDEX is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

