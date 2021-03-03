Idle One Day Volume Reaches $319,013.00 (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Idle token can now be bought for approximately $11.30 or 0.00022822 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Idle has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. Idle has a market cap of $13.36 million and $319,013.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $241.31 or 0.00487200 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00073940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00078761 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00082486 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00054443 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $242.14 or 0.00488868 BTC.

Idle Token Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,181,661 tokens. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

