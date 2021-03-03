IG Gold Market Capitalization Reaches $2.31 Million (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, IG Gold has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IG Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and $7,476.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $244.56 or 0.00482512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00073501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00060000 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.47 or 0.00784223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00027871 BTC.

IG Gold Coin Profile

IGG is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

