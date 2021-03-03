IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.50

Shares of IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 27.20 ($0.36). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 26.40 ($0.34), with a volume of 19,332 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.68) price objective on shares of IGas Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £33.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73.

In other news, insider Stephen Bowler bought 4,865 shares of IGas Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £437.85 ($572.05).

About IGas Energy (LON:IGAS)

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

