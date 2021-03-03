II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Shares Down 5.1%

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) shares were down 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $80.17 and last traded at $80.64. Approximately 1,145,851 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,553,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.95.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IIVI shares. Barclays upped their price target on II-VI from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on II-VI from $71.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. II-VI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -751.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.58.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.50 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $612,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,850 shares in the company, valued at $30,767,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 8,231 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $597,570.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,731 shares of company stock worth $6,964,406. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in II-VI by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

