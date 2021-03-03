Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares were down 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $416.17 and last traded at $416.41. Approximately 1,130,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,208,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $441.01.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Barclays started coverage on Illumina in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, OTR Global raised Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.35.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.36. The stock has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.
In other news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.51, for a total transaction of $1,111,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,552,937.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,241,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,925 shares of company stock valued at $8,700,188 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,338,863,000 after buying an additional 2,109,182 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Illumina by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $43,794,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Illumina by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $206,668,000 after purchasing an additional 347,263 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Illumina Company Profile (NASDAQ:ILMN)
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.
Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.