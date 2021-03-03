Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares were down 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $416.17 and last traded at $416.41. Approximately 1,130,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,208,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $441.01.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Barclays started coverage on Illumina in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, OTR Global raised Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.36. The stock has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.51, for a total transaction of $1,111,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,552,937.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,241,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,925 shares of company stock valued at $8,700,188 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,338,863,000 after buying an additional 2,109,182 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Illumina by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $43,794,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Illumina by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $206,668,000 after purchasing an additional 347,263 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

