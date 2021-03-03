ImageCoin Price Reaches $0.0207 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. ImageCoin has a market cap of $226,786.14 and approximately $114,183.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000034 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000892 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,951,953 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.