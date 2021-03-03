IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.99

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.99 and last traded at $37.99, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.99.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IMIAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.48.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

