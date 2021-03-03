Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.00 Million

Brokerages expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) to announce sales of $42.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Impinj’s earnings. Impinj posted sales of $47.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year sales of $174.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $172.30 million to $177.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $208.67 million, with estimates ranging from $202.00 million to $216.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $36.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.32 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

PI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities upped their price objective on Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.89.

PI stock opened at $63.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 2.56. Impinj has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $79.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.89.

In other Impinj news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $1,765,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,341 shares in the company, valued at $12,255,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,580 shares of company stock worth $3,460,255. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Impinj by 6.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 8.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Impinj by 26.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Impinj in the third quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Impinj by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 515,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,567,000 after purchasing an additional 163,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

