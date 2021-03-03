Incent Price Up 69.4% This Week (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 103.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Incent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0407 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Incent has traded up 69.4% against the dollar. Incent has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $21.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Incent alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.24 or 0.00479505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00072886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00077829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00082425 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00054485 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.45 or 0.00487781 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 tokens. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Incent Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.