Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Hits New 1-Year High at $89.19

Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.19 and last traded at $89.14, with a volume of 3060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.06.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $58,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 8.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 150,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 175.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter worth about $227,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

