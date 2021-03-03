Independent Oil and Gas (LON:IOG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.52

Independent Oil and Gas plc (LON:IOG)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.52 ($0.22) and traded as high as GBX 17.24 ($0.23). Independent Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 17.20 ($0.22), with a volume of 96,431 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 16.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 14.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.92. The company has a market capitalization of £82.59 million and a P/E ratio of 5.93.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Hockey sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21), for a total transaction of £19,200 ($25,084.92).

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the development of hydrocarbons. The company 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, and Abbeydale; and 100% interests in Harvey and Redwell properties in the North Sea.

