IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 105,531 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.1% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $125.12 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.20 and its 200-day moving average is $123.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

