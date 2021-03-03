Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Shares Down 5.8%

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s stock price dropped 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 2,260,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 4,862,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

A number of research firms have commented on INFI. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $186.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $24,212,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.