InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.03. 612,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 436,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IFRX. SVB Leerink raised InflaRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.36.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77. The firm has a market cap of $113.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRX. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in InflaRx during the first quarter valued at about $9,609,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in InflaRx by 63.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 238,838 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 491.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 173,361 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:IFRX)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

