Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IFJPY. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Informa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered Informa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday.

Get Informa alerts:

IFJPY stock opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. Informa has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $17.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.