Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)’s stock price traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.34 and last traded at $15.63. 1,064,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,221,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.01 million, a PE ratio of 260.54 and a beta of 1.83.

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, Director Ocm Fie, Llc sold 8,853,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $148,292,490.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $44,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,590.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,870,837 shares of company stock worth $148,613,563. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

