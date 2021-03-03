Injective Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $212.89 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $212.89 million and approximately $36.24 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for $13.59 or 0.00026660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Injective Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $244.21 or 0.00479057 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00072563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00077935 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00082499 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00054274 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $246.70 or 0.00483945 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,664,662 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Injective Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Injective Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.