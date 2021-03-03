Ink Protocol (XNK) Market Cap Reaches $1.08 Million

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 33.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $1,174.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ink Protocol has traded up 38.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00059678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.31 or 0.00781813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00027867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00062281 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00029793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00045154 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003986 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

