INO COIN Price Up 12.4% Over Last Week (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $473,180.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INO COIN coin can currently be bought for $6.45 or 0.00012340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, INO COIN has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

INO COIN Profile

INO COIN (INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

