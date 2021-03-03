Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares fell 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.27. 7,252,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 13,042,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inpixon stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) by 3,929,500.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,295 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Inpixon worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a 3rd-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices.

