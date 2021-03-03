Insider Buying: Centrica plc (CNA.L) (LON:CNA) Insider Buys 186 Shares of Stock

Centrica plc (CNA.L) (LON:CNA) insider Kate Ringrose purchased 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £100.44 ($131.23).

Kate Ringrose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Kate Ringrose purchased 191 shares of Centrica plc (CNA.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 9,932 ($129.76).

Shares of Centrica plc (CNA.L) stock opened at GBX 53.62 ($0.70) on Wednesday. Centrica plc has a 52-week low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 76.62 ($1.00). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 51.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 45.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.36.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNA shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Centrica plc (CNA.L) from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.89) price target on shares of Centrica plc (CNA.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 50.38 ($0.66).

Centrica plc (CNA.L) Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

