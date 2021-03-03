Insider Buying: Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA) Insider Buys 125,000 Shares of Stock

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA) insider Robert Monro acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06).
LON CORA opened at GBX 8.01 ($0.10) on Wednesday. Cora Gold Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 15.45 ($0.20). The stock has a market cap of £16.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.83.
About Cora Gold
