Insider Buying: Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA) Insider Buys 125,000 Shares of Stock

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA) insider Robert Monro acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

LON CORA opened at GBX 8.01 ($0.10) on Wednesday. Cora Gold Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 15.45 ($0.20). The stock has a market cap of £16.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.83.

About Cora Gold

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold. It operates various gold exploration permits, including Sanankoro, Yanfolila, and Diangounte projects covering an area of approximately 1,100 square kilometers located in Mali and Senegal.

