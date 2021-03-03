Insider Buying: Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Insider Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) insider Douglas Hurt bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) per share, with a total value of £33,975 ($44,388.56).

HIK stock opened at GBX 2,253 ($29.44) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,596 ($20.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,768 ($36.16). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,409.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,521. The firm has a market cap of £5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 12.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.16. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,478.57 ($32.38).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

