Insider Buying: SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Director Purchases 9,000 Shares of Stock

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Director Mike Arthur E. Anglin purchased 9,000 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.60 per share, with a total value of C$167,389.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at C$818,347.20.

SSRM stock traded down C$0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.78. 409,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.39. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$12.12 and a 12 month high of C$33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a C$31.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SSR Mining to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Pi Financial increased their price objective on SSR Mining from C$36.50 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on SSR Mining from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$39.50 to C$38.50 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.50.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

