Insider Buying: SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Director Purchases 9,000 Shares of Stock

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Director Mike Arthur E. Anglin purchased 9,000 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.60 per share, with a total value of C$167,389.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at C$818,347.20.
SSRM stock traded down C$0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.78. 409,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.39. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$12.12 and a 12 month high of C$33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.67%.
SSR Mining Company Profile
SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.
