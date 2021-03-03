Insider Buying: Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Chairman Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.64 per share, with a total value of $310,560.00.

STRA stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.06. 324,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,908. Strategic Education, Inc. has a one year low of $76.77 and a one year high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.80.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 5.3% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 3.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Strategic Education by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Strategic Education in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

