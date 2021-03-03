Insider Selling: Anexo Group Plc (ANX.L) (LON:ANX) Insider Sells 9,936,051 Shares of Stock

Anexo Group Plc (ANX.L) (LON:ANX) insider Alan Mitchell Sellers sold 9,936,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.96), for a total value of £14,904,076.50 ($19,472,271.36).

Shares of ANX stock opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.80) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.88, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of £159.50 million and a P/E ratio of 10.46. Anexo Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 159 ($2.08). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 134.40.

Get Anexo Group Plc (ANX.L) alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Anexo Group Plc (ANX.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Anexo Group Plc provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. The company provides replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers who have been involved in non-fault motor accidents. It offers an integrated end-to-end service to the customer, including the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges through to the management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claims.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Anexo Group Plc (ANX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anexo Group Plc (ANX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.