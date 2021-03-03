Insider Selling: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $665,000.00.

BancFirst stock traded up $2.60 on Wednesday, hitting $67.80. 5,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,259. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $66.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.05.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.01%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BANF. TheStreet raised shares of BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 197.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

