Insider Selling: Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CFO Sells 673 Shares of Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $90,700.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Arlen Shenkman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $89,825.31.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.84. 59,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.81 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.84 and a 200 day moving average of $131.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 791 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 15,136 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,085 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.54.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

