Insider Selling: EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Director Sells 2,904 Shares of Stock

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80.

EPR Properties stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,444. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.73. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 15.50.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist raised their price target on EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 17.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 183.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

