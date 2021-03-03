Insider Selling: Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $630,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,830.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EVRI opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $15.99.

Get Everi alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on EVRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.