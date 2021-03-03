Insider Selling: Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Director Sells 43,936 Shares of Stock

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Director Michael Johnson sold 43,936 shares of Flux Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $577,758.40.

Shares of Flux Power stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.56. The stock had a trading volume of 144,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,312. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $158.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. Analysts expect that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Flux Power in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLUX. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Flux Power during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flux Power in the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flux Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Flux Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,459,000. 3.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

